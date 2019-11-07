Woman builds tiny homes for Kincade, Camp Fire survivors

Live Now
BUTTE COUNTY (CNN) — Tragic circumstances led to an inspiring effort as one woman helps build new futures for survivors of California wildfires.

Tiny homes are a hot real estate trend for prospective homeowners looking to simplify, but for one California woman, they are a full-on crusade born out of necessity.

“I give them to the fire survivors and it’s just me and a bunch of volunteers that build them,” said Alyssa Nolan.

Nolan is building tiny homes for survivors of devastation wildfires.

With the help of volunteers, Nolan constructs and donates the tiny, 200-square-foot dwellings.

It’s a personal cause for Nolan — she lost everything in 2008’s Butte Lighning Complex Fires.

Hundreds of people are currently on the waiting list.

Nolan’s group plans to provide homes for survivors of the Camp and Kincade fires.

