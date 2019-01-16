Woman carjacked at gunpoint in San Jose
SAN JOSE (KRON) - Police are investigating an armed carjacking that happened Wednesday morning in San Jose.
At around 7:11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a carjacking in the 300 block of Tuers Road, according to the San Jose Police Department.
A man walked up to a woman and demanded her vehicle, police said.
The suspect then got into the victim's car, a 2006 silver Honda Pilot, and drove off.
Police sat the suspect had a gun at the time of the incident.
The victim was not injured and her vehicle has not been recovered.
The suspect is still on the loose.
- STORM WATCH: TRACK THE RAIN WITH KRON4'S INTERACTIVE RADAR
- ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO DRENCH BAY AREA
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR BAY AREA, CENTRAL COAST
- JAYME CLOSS DESCRIBES PARENTS BEING KILLED, 88 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY
- FDA ISSUES SEVERAL RECALLS FOR DRY DOG FOOD