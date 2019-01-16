Woman carjacked at gunpoint in San Jose

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN JOSE (KRON) - Police are investigating an armed carjacking that happened Wednesday morning in San Jose.

At around 7:11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a carjacking in the 300 block of Tuers Road, according to the San Jose Police Department.

A man walked up to a woman and demanded her vehicle, police said.

The suspect then got into the victim's car, a 2006 silver Honda Pilot, and drove off.

Police sat the suspect had a gun at the time of the incident.

The victim was not injured and her vehicle has not been recovered.

The suspect is still on the loose.

