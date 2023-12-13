(KRON) — A woman who was getting into her car Monday morning in Kensington was confronted by armed carjackers brandishing a shotgun, according to the Kensington Police Department.

Police responded to the 300 block of Colusa Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. after a woman was reportedly carjacked by two masked male suspects. During the incident, two suspects got out of a white Kia Soul and approached the woman who was getting into her BMW, police said, with one of them carrying a shotgun.

The suspects demanded her keys and purse, and the victim followed their demands. One of the suspects left the scene in the BMW, while the other left in the Kia.

The stolen BMW was tracked to Oakland using GPS and camera technology, where the signals were then lost, according to Kensington PD. The Oakland Police Department found the stolen car abandoned later in the day.

The two suspects were described as males of unknown age or race wearing all black clothing, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kensington Police Department at (510)-526-4141.