(KRON) — A woman was parking her car near the University of California, Berkeley campus Monday night when two armed suspects approached the victim and ordered her out of the car, according to UC Berkeley police.

The reported carjacking occurred at 8:50 p.m. on Dwight Way and Benvenue Avenue, which is one block east of People’s Park. The two suspects fled the area in the victim’s car, and a third suspect fled the area in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident or similar incidents is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510)-981-5900.