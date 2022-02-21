Woman caught on camera assaulting mom in Richmond McDonald’s parking lot

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – An extreme case of road rage caught on camera at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Richmond. Now, Richmond police are looking for the woman seen in the video assaulting a mother who was in the car with her 3-year-old and 5-year-old.

“Terrified. I was in such shock and I felt so helpless because I couldn’t move. I was in line. I couldn’t go anyways,” Amaro said.

The victim, only wishing to be identified as Amaro out of fear, says it all started after she merged into the McDonald’s drive-thru lane off MacDonald Avenue a couple of weeks ago.

She says she began recording when the suspect became increasingly aggressive, accusing her of cutting the line and then proceeded to throw things at amaro’s car.

Amaro says the situation only escalated from there.

“That’s when I got out of the vehicle, asked her for her insurance. I asked her for her insurance. I told her she wasn’t going to go anywhere, just stop, you can’t leave and as I put my hands up in the air she rams me over with her vehicle and I grabbed the hood of her car and she drove off with me out of the parking lot into the street and my kids saw everything,” Amaro said.

Richmond police say the suspect dragged Amaro more than 150 feet across the parking lot before stopping, getting out, and then punching Amaro several times.

“She still gets out of her car and attacks me, starts punching me so I was punched pretty hard on the left side of my face. She gets back in her vehicle and beeps,” Amaro said.

Amaro says the suspect then fled, leaving her bruised and traumatized.

“I really hope she’s recognized or someone recognizes who she is and comes forward. Somebody with this character is very dangerous, especially working in scrubs,” Amaro said.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, please contact the Richmond police.