WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A woman suspected of making threats towards a private school in the East Bay has officially been charged with with a felony, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department.

Danielle Nye, 33, of Antioch is charged with two felony counts of criminal threats and one misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer. Her final charges are also expected to contain firearm-related enhancements.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Feb. 18, Contra Costa County Christian Schools reported to police that they had received several emails and voicemails from a person who shared “vague” threats of violence towards the school. By Mar. 1, the schools received more emails containing threatening language, and one even included a photo of what appeared to be an assault rifle.

KRON On is streaming now

Students were sent home early on Mar. 1 for added precaution. All classes were cancelled the following day, out of an abundance of caution. Nye was later arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on $25,000 bail. As of Wednesday afternoon she is still in custody. The City of Walnut Creek believes this was an isolated incident and Nye acted alone.