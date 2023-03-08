WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A woman suspected of making threats towards a private school in the East Bay has officially been charged with with a felony, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department.
Danielle Nye, 33, of Antioch is charged with two felony counts of criminal threats and one misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer. Her final charges are also expected to contain firearm-related enhancements.
On Feb. 18, Contra Costa County Christian Schools reported to police that they had received several emails and voicemails from a person who shared “vague” threats of violence towards the school. By Mar. 1, the schools received more emails containing threatening language, and one even included a photo of what appeared to be an assault rifle.
KRON On is streaming now
Students were sent home early on Mar. 1 for added precaution. All classes were cancelled the following day, out of an abundance of caution. Nye was later arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on $25,000 bail. As of Wednesday afternoon she is still in custody. The City of Walnut Creek believes this was an isolated incident and Nye acted alone.