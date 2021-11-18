Woman charged in fatal accident that killed 86-year-old cyclist: Contra Costa DA

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman has been charged by the Contra Costa District Attorney for fatally striking a beloved bicyclist in Lafayette earlier this year.

Lori Everett was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for the collision on April 13 that killed Joseph Shami.

The district attorney says Shami was “an experienced cyclist who lawfully entered the roundabout at the interchange of Olympic Boulevard and Pleasant Hill Road.”

The car failed to yield and hit Shami, who was wearing a bright-colored helmet and clothing.

“Tragic roadway deaths like this are avoidable,” the district attorney’s office wrote.

Drivers are reminded to be active and attentive while on the road and to be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists.