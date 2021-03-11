Woman charged with attempted murder near UC Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — UC Berkeley police were involved in an attempted murder investigation last week, resulting in one suspect charged.

Police said neither the victim nor the suspect are affiliated with the campus.

The Berkeley Police Department responded to a stabbing at People’s Park on Dwight Way around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said they saw a person holding a knife, who ran away while getting rid of it. After a police chase, the suspect was arrested. Police said they also found a 30-year-old woman who had been “gravely stabbed multiple times.”

That’s when UCPD became involved in the investigation, interviewing witnesses as well as the victim and suspect.

Shellana Tate, 27, was subsequently charged with attempted murder by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

No information on the alleged motive was given.