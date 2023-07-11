Christina Ashten Gourkani posted this selfie photograph on Instagram on April 19, 2023. She died the following day. (Instagram / ashtens_empire)

(KRON) — Vivian Alexandra Gomez, a cosmetologist charged with causing a Kim Kardashian-lookalike model’s death, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a certificate.

Gomez is accused of meeting the model, Christina Ashten Gourkani, inside a Burlingame hotel room and injecting silicone into the model’s buttocks on April 19.

Gomez appeared before Judge Kevin Dunleavy for arraignment Tuesday afternoon in a San Mateo County courtroom. She remains out of jail on a $200,000 bail bond, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 6.

Christina Ashten Gourkani (Image via Twitter / Ashtens_Empire)

Gourkani, 34, of San Jose, relied on aesthetic procedures to look more like Kardashian, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said. Gourkani emulated the curvaceous reality television star for her OnlyFans page and half a million Instagram followers.

The unlicensed cosmetologist, who operated a beauty business in Florida, flew to San Francisco to perform a dangerous and illegal procedure on the model in April, prosecutors said.

Gomez’s botched injections caused Gourkani to become very ill at San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront, according to investigators. Her fiancé called 911.

Vivian Alexandra Gomez’s April 20, 2023 mugshot was released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. (BCSO)

The OnlyFans star died from respiratory failure and a pulmonary embolism the following day at Mills Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame. Gomez, 50, was later arrested at a Florida airport and extradited back to San Mateo County.

Using injectable silicone for body contouring is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “It’s very dangerous. It’s not approved by the FDA, and even if it were, she’s not licensed to do it,” Wagstaffe said.

Under her bail conditions, Gomez is forbidden from performing any medical or cosmetic procedures. She also had to surrender her U.S. and Colombian passports, as well as promise to not leave the State of California.