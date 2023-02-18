OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two pedestrians are injured after a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) said in an email. Police said a woman and a child were hit by a pick-up truck near 34th Avenue and International Boulevard just after 12 p.m.

Crews arrived at the scene and saw the two victims; they were later taken to the hospital. The child was listed to be in stable condition, and the woman was listed in critical but stable condition, OPD said.

The intersection of 34th Avenue and International Boulevard is approximately two blocks away from the Fruitvale BART station. The driver of the pick-up truck remains at large.

Video from the Citizen App (above) shows the scene of the incident.

Along with OPD, the Oakland Fire Department and Falck Ambulance were at the scene responding to the incident. This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.