SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 33-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a fight involving a metal pipe Thursday evening in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, according to police.
Officers initially responded to the incident at Third Street and Quesada Avenue at about 5 p.m. There, they learned two women had gotten into a fight, with the 32-year-old suspect striking the victim with a pipe.
The suspect also used her vehicle as a weapon at some point, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Police weren’t able to arrest the suspect, and didn’t immediately provide a description of her.
Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.
Latest Stories:
- Woman critically injured after being hit by metal pipe in San Francisco
- Report: 49ers player tests positive for COVID-19
- Face masks required in Florida Keys until June 2021
- Stunning ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens this weekend. Here’s how to watch.
- Navy upholds firing of aircraft carrier captain in virus outbreak