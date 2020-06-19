Woman critically injured after being hit by metal pipe in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 33-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a fight involving a metal pipe Thursday evening in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, according to police.

Officers initially responded to the incident at Third Street and Quesada Avenue at about 5 p.m. There, they learned two women had gotten into a fight, with the 32-year-old suspect striking the victim with a pipe.

The suspect also used her vehicle as a weapon at some point, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police weren’t able to arrest the suspect, and didn’t immediately provide a description of her.

