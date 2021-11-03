Woman crossing Highway 116 in Santa Rosa hit, killed by car

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A pedestrian was hit and killed while trying to cross Highway 116 in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, according to CHP.

Around 2:48 p.m., CHP officers and fire personnel responded to the highway near Old Gravenstein Highway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators determined that a Volvo was driving westbound when a woman tried crossing the road.

The driver saw the woman come into the roadway and tried to swerve. The car hit the woman causing major injuries.

Officials say there is no crosswalk and it remains unknown why the woman crossed the roadway.

Several cars were behind the Volvo at the time.

The woman’s identity was not released.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call CHP at (707) 588-1400.