Woman, daughter held hostage by attempted kidnapper in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A second woman has come forward to say that she too was the victim of an attempted kidnapper, according to Mountain View police.

Fearing for her life, the woman says she didn’t go to police until she learned of his arrest.

Police now want to know if there are other victims.

Mountain View resident Oscar Leon-Ortiz called 911 in the wee hours Tuesday after being awakened by a man who was screaming profanity and throwing rocks from atop a carport outside his apartment window.

Police arrived to arrest 33-year-old Jeremiah Porter.

They had been hunting Porter since about 10:30 p.m. Monday night after he allegedly burst into a home on Montelena Court in Mountain View, grabbed a woman by the neck and tried to force her into her car.

Now police say another woman nearby Monroe Avenue said that Porter had held her and her young daughter captive in their home about an hour earlier.

“She proceeded to tell us a terrifying story of how he came in and threatened them and said that he would harm both her and her daughter if she at any point came to police,” Katie Nelson with the Mountain View Police Department said.

Afraid for her life, police say it wasn’t until she learned of Porter’s arrest that the woman decided to come forward.

The victims appear to have been randomly chosen, but that was little comfort to Oscar Leon-Ortiz and other residents.

“I was really surprised that he had actually tried to kidnap a woman which was just scary to think that he was within just a couple feet of us,” Leon-Ortiz said.

“I was talking to my wife and my daughter to try to take care,” Daniel Boch said. “Because we never know in this area. It’s a lot of crazy people.”

Another neighbor is said to have encountered a man near some dumpsters recently, looking for a place to sleep. Mountain view police want to hear stories like that in an effort to find out if there are other victims.

They want to know what else Jeremiah Porter may have been up to.

“We’re really asking for people to come forward to help us figure out where this guy has been, what he’s doing in Mountain View, if they saw him around their home, if they interacted with him out in public somewhere. We need to establish a kind of chronological time frame of when he came here, what he’s been doing, things like that.”

