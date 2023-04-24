(KRON) — A family is grieving after the loss of a mother and daughter in an Oakland shooting on Saturday night. The family says the shooting was the deadly result of a domestic violence incident.

Rebecca Jenkins, 44, and her 13-year-old daughter Desiree were both injured in a shooting inside of a residence on Birch Street around 11 p.m., and both were declared dead at the scene. A child not related to the family, but visiting for a sleepover, was also taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The ages of the children in the house at the time of the shooting ranged from 1 to 15 years old.

Police confirmed that one suspect was arrested at the scene, but their name was not released.

According to the GoFundMe that has been established to raise money for the Jenkins family, a family member writes, “My step mom and step sister have been called home and taken from us too soon. Due do domestic violence, they both lost their lives.”

Jenkins also left behind three children, and funds raised on the site will go towards supporting them as well. The three children were removed from the scene after the shooting and taken to OPD’s Eastmont substation.

Oakland City Councilmember Treva Reid says she saw the surviving children sitting alone at the station. She tells KRON4 the impact on the children is particularly heartbreaking. “There was no one there for the children,” Reid said. “You know, you come to some scenes and there’s a lot of family. There’s a lot of love around those involved in a shooting or a homicide and it was quiet.”

The Jenkins family wasn’t the only one in Oakland struck by gun violence this weekend. Six shootings were reported across the city, and three homicide investigations have since been opened by the Oakland Police Department.

The Oakland Unified School District could not confirm any names, but officials confirmed to KRON4 that “several” of it schools lost “beloved members” of their community over the weekend.

“While we cannot share any details, we can say that each affected school is receiving additional behavioral health support from the school and the District this week. We are also in close contact with the people who were directly impacted to ensure all their needs are being met in this very difficult time.

The causes of this incredible loss are just more examples of a trend of violence that we as a community, a city, and a nation need to put a stop to. We must wrap our arms around anyone who might commit this kind of harm -before they do so- and show them there is always a better way, that violence is never the answer. Once we truly interrupt this cycle, we will be able to grow together in the city that all of our children deserve.” — Oakland Unified School District

Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to reach out to the Homicide Section at 510-238-7950.