(KRON) – A woman has died after a shooting in Oakland on Saturday.

Oakland police officers responded to the area to investigate the report of a shooting in the 5900 block of San Leandro Street around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound(s). According to OPD, the Oakland Fire Department was providing medical treatment to the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510)-238-3821.