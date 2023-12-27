(KRON) — A woman died after she was hit by a car in a San Jose parking lot on Dec. 18, the San Jose Police Department said Wednesday. The woman succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Christmas Eve.

The victim is the 49th person to die in a traffic crash in San Jose in 2023. Twenty-seven of those were pedestrians.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. on the 6200 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard. A car going out of a shopping center’s parking lot struck a woman walking on the sidewalk at the entrance of the shopping center, SJPD said.

The victim initially had life-threatening injuries and was stabilized at the hospital. However, she died six days later.

The man driving the involved car stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, police said.

The 6200 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard is located near the entrance to the San Jose Medical Center. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call (408) 277-4654.