SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed after she was struck by two vehicles in San Jose early Friday morning, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road at about 5:39 a.m. for the crash.

A police investigation found that a dark-colored sedan was going southbound on Morrill Avenue when it struck a woman who was walking across the street outside of a marked crosswalk. The sedan fled the scene southbound.

Shortly afterward, a U-haul van was also traveling southbound on Morrill Avenue when it ran over her body. SJPD said the van fled southbound as well.

The woman was hospitalized with major injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Five people have died from traffic crashes in San Jose so far in 2023. Three of the victims were pedestrians.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 408-277-4654.