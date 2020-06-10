Woman dies after being shot in San Francisco’s Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A woman shot in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood late Monday night succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, identified by the city medical examiner’s office as 48-year-old Deanna Rice, died after the shooting reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Kirkwood Avenue and Earl Street.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots in the area and at least one male suspect running away. Investigators said the shooting is believed to be a response to an earlier argument.

Police said no arrest has been made in the case, but a 21-year-old man whose name is not yet available is considered a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the San Francisco police 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories: