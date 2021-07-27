Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Berkeley, 2nd pedestrian injured

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — One woman has died and another was injured from being hit by a car in Berkeley on Monday night.

The Berkeley Police Department said they received multiple calls about the crash, which involved two pedestrians, just before 10 p.m.

Emergency personnel arrived to the area of Ashby Avenue and Newbury Street and took a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 20s to the hospital. The woman in her 50s died.

Police did not specify if the driver was still on the scene or if they will face any charges. The police department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team is handling the case.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Department’s Traffic Unit at (510) 981-5980.