Woman dies after colliding with car in opposite lane in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A driver has died from a three-vehicle crash in San Jose on Sunday night.

The San Jose Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Yerba Buena Road and Highway 101 around 9:34 p.m.

According to the police investigation, a woman was driving a Toyota Corolla west on Yerba Buena Rd when she drifted into the eastbound lanes, colliding head-on with a Honda Accord that was driving east. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the rear of the Honda Accord.

Police said the woman driving the Corolla died at the hospital. Two passengers of the Honda Accord were hospitalized.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.

Police did not indicate a cause of the crash.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.