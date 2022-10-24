SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One woman has died and another was seriously injured after a collision in the Sunset District on Monday morning, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.

Around 10:52 a.m., officers were called to 24th Avenue and Santiago Street on reports of a vehicle collision in the area. After arriving on scene, officers found two women who had been struck by a vehicle as well as several other vehicles that had also been hit in the collision.

Officers provided medical aid to the victim and also called emergency medical personnel to the scene. After medics arrived they declared one of the women dead, and the second woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday afternoon city Supervisor Gordon Mar tweeted that a pedestrian had died from a collision. He says that SFPD needs to step up on traffic law enforcement

We need SFPD to stop the excuses and step up on enforcing traffic laws. And we need everyone who drives a car to understand that speeding kills. Reckless driving took another life today. This is preventable and inexcusable. Supervisor Mar

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 to start the message with SFPD.