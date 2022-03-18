(BCN) – A woman died Wednesday evening in San Jose after her vehicle crashed into a light pole, marking the city’s 20th fatal traffic collision this year, police said.

At 5:13 p.m., officers responded to East Santa Clara and North 11th streets on reports of a solo vehicle crash. Officers located a woman who had suffered serious injuries and transported her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman was traveling west on East Santa Clara Street in a 2004 Ford sedan, in the lane approaching North 11th Street, when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a light pole.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm her identify and notify next of kin.

She was the 21st person to die in a collision on San Jose city streets so far this year.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Detective Bowen of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.

