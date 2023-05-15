(KRON) — A man is behind bars after allegedly killing a woman in a domestic dispute early Monday morning, according to the South San Francisco Police Department.

Just after 3 a.m., officers were called to a residence on the 3000 block of Brunswick Court on a report of an unresponsive woman. The victim, whose name is not being shared, was identified only as a 28-year-old woman from South San Francisco.

She was found dead at the residence, and police are calling it an isolated domestic violence incident. The suspected killer, Eduar Pajoy-Delgado, 35, of South San Francisco was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on a murder charge.

Police are still investigating this death. Anyone with further information about the case is asked to reach out to the SSFPD at 650-877-8900 or via email at tips.ssf.net.