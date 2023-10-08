(BCN) — Officers responding to a report of a person falling off a building found a woman fatally injured on Van Ness Avenue near Fort Mason on Saturday afternoon, San Francisco police said. Officers reached the 2900 block of Van Ness Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. and began cardio-pulmonary resuscitation but were unsuccessful. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No signs of foul play were found in a preliminary investigation, police said. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

