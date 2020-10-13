1 woman dead in San Jose outdoor dining crash

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A woman who was struck by an SUV while outdoor dining has died.

She was one of eight victims who were struck in San Jose on the afternoon of October 11.

San Jose police said the 69-year-old driver was trying to park his SUV when he accidentally accelerated into the parking lot dining set up in Grand Century Plaza at 1001 Story Road.

The driver struck three women and five men, all of them sitting at various tables, police said. The woman was one of two victims who had life threatening injuries.

The driver had minor injuries, police said.

