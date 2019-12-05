Woman dies following house fire in Novato

NOVATO (KRON) – A fatal house fire broke out over night in Novato.

Fire crews arrived on Cherry Street in Novato to rescue a woman from her burning home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video shows intense flames erupting from the home around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

When fire officials arrived, they found out there was a woman inside.

That is when they began the rescuing efforts.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday morning, firefighters are still at the scene working on hotspots, as some are reigniting.

The fire is primarily burning in the attic area.

The scene is still very active.