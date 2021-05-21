Woman dies from injuries in San Lorenzo fire

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman has died from injuries she suffered in a fire early Wednesday morning in the unincorporated Alameda County community of San Lorenzo, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Ying Zhao, 36, died following the structure fire on Bandoni Avenue that crews responded to at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday.

Flames were burning the back of the primary single-story structure when two Alameda County sheriff’s deputies rescued one person from a back window and firefighters rescued a second person.

The victims were taken to a hospital with fire-related injuries, according to fire officials.

A third person was able to safely escape a secondary dwelling on the property and an animal was rescued. No other details were immediately available Friday morning.

The fire is under investigation, fire officials said.

