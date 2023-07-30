(KRON) — One woman is dead and another is injured after a violent stabbing in Redwood City on Sunday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies responded to a distress call on the 3200 block of Fair Oaks Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Outside of the residence, deputies found a man visibly covered in blood. He was quickly apprehended.

As deputies made their way into the home, they found two women with multiple stab wounds. Deputies aided the woman and arranged for both to be transferred to Stanford Medical Center.

One of the women died. Jose Uriarte-Martinez was identified as the suspect in the incident, and he is in custody. Uriarte-Martinez is being held at the Maguire Correctional Facility without the option of bail.

The sheriff’s office says the incident is isolated, and there is no further threat at this time. No further information was available.

Anyone who knows more about this crime is asked to contact the San Mateo County anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.