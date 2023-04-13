(KRON) — A 35-year-old woman died after she crashed her vehicle into a semitruck trailer on San Benito Street in Hayward, police said.

Hayward Police Department officers responded to the crash scene at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the semitruck was parked when the woman’s vehicle collided into its trailer.

Officers found the woman still inside her vehicle alone and unconscious. The driver was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity will be released after the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau notifies her family.

HPD wrote, “It is unknown if alcohol/impairment was a factor in this collision. This is an active investigation and additional details will be released as they become available.”