Woman, dog killed after car crashes through fence down a hill in San Francisco, 2 others injured

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a car collision that killed a woman and dog Tuesday night in San Francisco.

Around 7:20 p.m. emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of 25th and Dakota Streets.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation has determined that a silver Nissan SUV crashed through a fence at 25th and Dakota before going down a hill into a parking lot.

San Francisco fire officials tweeted that the car dropped about 200-feet.

Police say only one vehicle appears to have been involved.

Officials say an adult woman and a dog were pronounced dead on the scene.

Another adult woman suffering life threatening injuries and an adult man with non-life threatening injuries were transported to a hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time.

Police continue to investigate and ask that you call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-444 if you have any information.

RESCUE/COLLISION.– VEHICLE OFF 200’ CLIFF/DROP — RESCUE OF 3 ADULTS ALL CRITICAL 280 AND MISSISSIPPI AVOID AREA FOLLOW @CHP_GoldenGate @CHPSanFrancisco FOR TRAFFIC IMPACTS pic.twitter.com/vrKJnLHOZB — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 22, 2020

No other details have been released at this time.

