SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a car collision that killed a woman and dog Tuesday night in San Francisco.
Around 7:20 p.m. emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of 25th and Dakota Streets.
Authorities say a preliminary investigation has determined that a silver Nissan SUV crashed through a fence at 25th and Dakota before going down a hill into a parking lot.
San Francisco fire officials tweeted that the car dropped about 200-feet.
Police say only one vehicle appears to have been involved.
Officials say an adult woman and a dog were pronounced dead on the scene.
Another adult woman suffering life threatening injuries and an adult man with non-life threatening injuries were transported to a hospital.
The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time.
Police continue to investigate and ask that you call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-444 if you have any information.
No other details have been released at this time.
Latest Stories:
- Woman, dog killed after car crashes through fence down a hill in San Francisco, 2 others injured
- Oil prices continue to drop, likely to cause US energy companies to go bankrupt
- Police search for suspect who stole E.R. nurse’s puppy from Concord home
- Stanford researchers work to determine whether antibodies prevent you from getting virus again
- Mobile COVID-19 testing open to public in Pleasanton