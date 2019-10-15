Woman, dog killed in Santa Rosa DUI crash

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – A woman and her dog were killed in a car crash early Monday morning in Santa Rosa, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Police say around 3 a.m. they responded to reports of a major collision in the area of Hoen Avenue, near Cypress Avenue.

Emergency officials arrived at the scene to find three cars completely totaled.

Police found a black Dodge Challenger in the middle of Hoen Road, a white Mazda SUV that was pushed into a front yard and a black Prius that had also been involved.

Santa Rosa Police Department

The woman and her dog were found in the white Mazda SUV, police say.

At this time, her identity has not been released.

Officials say it appears that the woman may have been living in her car and asleep at the time of the crash.

Investigators learned that the driver of the black Dodge was speeding down Hoen when he lost control. He then struck the white Mazda that was parked on the side of the street.

Authorities say that is what caused the crash with the unoccupied black Prius.

21-year-old Angel Ivan Martinez was identified as the driver of the Dodge.

Officers say he was showing signs of being intoxicated. After completing a DUI investigation, police determined that Martinez had been drinking.

Martinez was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

He was then booked at the Sonoma County Jail for vehicular manslaughter with a DUI and two other counts of felony DUI.

Authorities say the crash caused the power to go out in the neighborhood.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Officer Kenny Ferrigno at (707) 543-3636.