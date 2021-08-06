Woman drives off Santa Cruz cliff after stranger mistakenly opens her door

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A woman drove off a cliff in Santa Cruz after a random person mistakenly opened her door, police said.

The woman was sitting in her parked car in the Santa Cruz Walton Lighthouse parking lot. Police said she was spooked when the person opened her door, which caused her to drive off the cliff.

She suffered an injury to her foot and no major injuries were reported.

Santa Cruz police said this was “truly’ an accident.

The person who opened the woman’s door thought they were entering the passenger seat to their car, which was a similar model and color, police said.

The cars were parked next to each other and authorities said the person doesn’t see well at night.

No other details were available.