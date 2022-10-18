RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim had previously known her kidnapper.

RPD responded to the El Cerrito Plaza for calls of an assault victim. The victim reported that she was able to escape and call for help.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Resources for victims of domestic violence and those in crisis in Contra Costa County can be found at https://www.crisis-center.org/.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details