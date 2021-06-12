Woman escapes uninjured from Santa Rosa house fire

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Firefighters in Santa Rosa on Friday responded to a residential structure fire.

On Friday at 8:04 p.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to 1851 Peterson Lane on several reports of a house on fire.

Responding firefighters found the garage and interior of the home were on fire, and the blaze was threatening an adjacent home.

Crews began the attack on the blaze from both the outside and inside of the residence and searched for occupants inside the home.

One person had been in the home when the fire broke out, and she was able to jump out of a rear window to escape.

The woman did not suffer any injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Friday. The fire did an estimated damage of $200,000 to the home.