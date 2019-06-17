Woman fatally hit by train in Martinez identified

A woman who was hit and killed by a freight train in Martinez over the weekend has been identified.

She is 32-year-old Liliana Alum of Martinez.

Authorities said Alum was walking along the tracks Saturday night when she was hit.

The accident did not happen at a railroad crossing.

It’s not too far from where a 14-year-old was hit and killed by a train just a few years ago.

Following that incident, a fence was put up to prevent people from going on in that area.

