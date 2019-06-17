Live Now
Woman fatally hit by train in Martinez identified

A woman who was hit and killed by a freight train in Martinez over the weekend has been identified. 

She is 32-year-old Liliana Alum of Martinez. 

Authorities said Alum was walking along the tracks Saturday night when she was hit. 

The accident did not happen at a railroad crossing. 

It’s not too far from where a 14-year-old was hit and killed by a train just a few years ago. 

Following that incident, a fence was put up to prevent people from going on in that area. 

