Woman fatally hit by train in Martinez identified

A woman who was hit and killed by a freight train in Martinez over the weekend has been identified.
She is 32-year-old Liliana Alum of Martinez.
Authorities said Alum was walking along the tracks Saturday night when she was hit.
The accident did not happen at a railroad crossing.
It’s not too far from where a 14-year-old was hit and killed by a train just a few years ago.
Following that incident, a fence was put up to prevent people from going on in that area.
