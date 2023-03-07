DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A fatal shooting in Daly City on Monday night took the life of a 27-year-old woman and led to the arrest of one man, according to a statement from the Daly City Police Department.

Around 7:35 p.m., a woman was shot several times and ultimately pronounced dead on Eastgate Drive, according to police. An investigation led police to suspect a 27-year-old man from Daly City, who was later identified, arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail on felony charges.

Police are still investigating this shooting. Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the DCPD at 650-991-8119.