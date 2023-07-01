(KRON) — A woman was found dead in a Fairfield motel early Saturday morning, the Fairfield Police Department said.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of North Texas Street on a report of a woman possibly dying in a room around 1:25 a.m. The Gateway Inn Fairfield is the motel located on the block.

Police found a 25-year-old woman in Fairfield dead inside of a room. Her identity is being withheld until her next of kin can be notified.

The woman’s death is under investigation as suspicious by detectives with the Investigations Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfield police at 707-428-7300.