(BCN) — A woman was found unresponsive in Oakland on Wednesday evening and her death is being investigated as a homicide, police said Thursday. The woman was located at about 7:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Keller Avenue after people called police and said someone might be dead there.

Officers located the woman, who was unresponsive, and medical personnel later pronounced her dead, according to police. The victim’s name is not being released until her family is told of her death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.