SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was found dead inside a home on Clay Street in San Francisco’s Richmond District on Thursday evening, police said.

San Francisco Police Department officers were called to a residential building at 7:12 p.m. to check on a resident. When officers arrived, they found the woman “unresponsive.” She was declared deceased at the scene.

Police described the incident as a homicide case and detectives are investigating.

No arrests have been made. Police did not release the victim’s name nor any further details about how the victim may have died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”