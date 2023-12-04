(KRON) — San Jose police officers found a woman’s body inside a home on Thelma Way Sunday afternoon. The woman’s death triggered a homicide investigation.

San Jose Police Department Sgt. Jorge Garibay said officers were called to the home at 5:16 p.m. to investigate a “a possible deceased person.”

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult female with obvious signs of physical trauma,” Garibay wrote. “The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”

The victim’s identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after her family is notified of her death.

SJPD said the case is San Jose’s 31st homicide of 2023. Anyone with information is asked to contact SJPD Homicide Detective Harrington by emailing 4365@sanjoseca.gov, or call 408-277-5283.