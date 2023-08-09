(KRON) — A woman whose remains were found along the shoreline of Bay Farm Island Bridge in Alameda was the victim of a homicide, police said Wednesday.

The woman, who was between 25-40 years old, was found dead on July 20. An Alameda County Sheriff’s coroner conducted an autopsy.

“Based on the coroner’s initial findings, the death is being investigated as a homicide,” the Alameda Police Department wrote Wednesday. The woman’s identity remains a mystery, police said.

Anyone who has information that may help determine the woman’s identity is asked to call investigators at 510-337-8340.