SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found fatally shot inside a home in the city’s Hunters Point neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officers responded at 5:18 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the first block of Osceola Lane and found the 30-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Her name hasn’t been released.

The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office declared the death suspicious so homicide investigators responded and are leading the investigation, police said.

No arrest has been made in the case and no other details about the shooting were released. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

