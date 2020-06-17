Woman found fatally shot in Vallejo

VALLEJO (BCN) — A woman was found fatally shot in Vallejo on Tuesday evening in a case that police said is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Officers responded at 5:17 p.m. to the shooting reported in the 700 block of Ohio Street and arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her name hasn’t been released.

Police did not release any other details about how the woman was shot and said detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278 or Detective Caitham at (707) 648-4280.

