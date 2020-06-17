Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Woman found fatally shot in Vallejo

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
graphic FS Police Vallejo_1523153154260.jpg.jpg

VALLEJO (BCN) — A woman was found fatally shot in Vallejo on Tuesday evening in a case that police said is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Officers responded at 5:17 p.m. to the shooting reported in the 700 block of Ohio Street and arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her name hasn’t been released.

Police did not release any other details about how the woman was shot and said detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278 or Detective Caitham at (707) 648-4280.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News