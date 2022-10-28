DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A former Santa Rita Jail inmate has been sentenced to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl to another inmate who overdosed on the drug, according to a press release sent out Friday by the United States Department of Justice.

Kameron Patricia Reid, a 38-year-old San Leandro resident, said she did not call for help after seeing that the victim was overdosing. The incident occurred on May 16, 2021, and Reid described the day’s events in a plea agreement.

According to the Department of Justice, Reid admitted to distributing fentanyl while incarcerated. She hid the drugs from correctional officers in a “cavity of her body.”

On May 16, Reid gave fentanyl to two inmates and watched them take it. She suspected one of them was overdosing, but she did not call for assistance for fear of getting in trouble, per the DOJ.

Another inmate eventually called for someone to help the person who was overdosing. Still, the victim died. Reid flushed the other fentanyl she had down a toilet.

On May 15, the DOJ said Reid distributed pink-colored fentanyl to inmates, but it had little effect on them. So the next day, Reid provided stronger, white-colored fentanyl, which she described as “the big dog.”

Government officials said Reid checked on the inmate multiple times during the overdose but did not get help. Hours later, the other inmate summoned assistance. Half an hour after that, the victim died.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

“The government argued in its sentencing memo that Reid’s distribution of fentanyl was reckless and her failure to summon help was callous, selfish, and cruel,” a press release from the DOJ said.

Reid had been in jail after she was found with fentanyl and arrested by San Leandro police officers on April 23, 2021, per the DOJ press release. She was released in May 2021.