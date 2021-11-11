Woman having difficulty breathing dies inside Vallejo home, police call it ‘suspicious’ death

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are calling a woman’s death “suspicious” after she was having difficulty breathing and died inside her Vallejo home on Wednesday.

Just before 3 p.m., Vallejo police officers responded to a report of a woman not breathing at her home in the 600 block of Alabama Street.

When officers arrived, they located a non-responsive woman, later described as a 28-year-old Vallejo resident.

The woman was declared dead at the scene by Vallejo Fire personnel.

Detectives from the Vallejo Police Department responded to take over the investigation.

The motive and circumstances involving the incident are under investigation at this time.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification by the Solano County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez (707) 917-4123 or Detective Murphy at (707) 648-5430.