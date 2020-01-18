Woman hit by car, killed while riding bike in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) — A 54-year-old woman died in Concord early Friday morning after she was hit by a car while riding her bike on Port Chicago Highway.

According to the Concord Police Department, the woman was hit by a car driving northbound on Port Chicago Highway near Panoramic Drive.

The crash occurred just after 6:20 a.m. Friday.

Police say the driver, a 68-year-old Vallejo man, stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

Port Chicago Highway was closed for an hour-and-a-half while officers were on scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.