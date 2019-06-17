Woman hit, killed by train while walking along railroad tracks in Martinez

MARTINEZ (KRON) — A makeshift memorial sits just feet from train tracks near Old Orchard Road in Martinez.

It’s where 14-year-old Jenna Betti was struck and killed by a BNSF Railway train in 2014.

On Saturday night, another woman met the same fate while walking along the tracks.

“Unfortunately, another event on the railroad tracks so maybe there’s something we can do about that,” said Harrison Folmar, who lives in the neighborhood next to the railroad tracks.

Folmar says after Betti was killed, a fence was put up to prevent people from going by them.

Now he says maybe something else can be done.

“[It’s] sad for the community, another incident that doesn’t need to happen and there’s things that should be done and can be done and I’d like to see it be done,” Folmar said.

A BNSF railway spokeswoman says the unidentified victim was trespassing by walking along the tracks and the accident did not happen at a railroad road crossing.

Signs near the railway warn of the danger.

As for the woman, no further information has been made available as to where she was from or why she was there.

