SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was sent to a local hospital after she and another victim were assaulted by two women near Dolores Park Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Officers responded to the area of 18th Street and Dolores Street at about 4:00 p.m. for the report of an assault. They made contact with two victims who said they were assaulted — a 38-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man.

The victims said they were walking on 18th Street when they were approached from behind by two women whom they did not know. They said after an unprovoked verbal altercation, the women began assaulting them.

The suspects fled on foot eastbound on 18th Street. Both victims’ injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening, and the woman was transported to a hospital.

SFPD has not arrested the suspects. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.