SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was sent to a hospital Monday night after she was struck by a Cruise car, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Police said the victim was walking in the street when she was hit by the car at about 9:30 p.m. at 5th Street, just south of Market Street.

SFPD officers rendered aid before the woman was hospitalized. The San Francisco Fire Department said the victim has “traumatic injuries.”

The uninhabited car remained at the scene. More specific circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown.

SFPD is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

KRON4 has reached out to Cruise and is awaiting a response.