SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 56-year-old woman was hospitalized after being struck by a man who ran a red light on a scooter in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The collision was reported at 3:55 p.m. at Mission and 11th streets, where a 24-year-old man on an electric scooter allegedly ran the red light and hit the woman, who was in a crosswalk with a green light, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, which were not considered life-threatening. No other information about the collision was immediately available.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.